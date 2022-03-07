Expert blames Atlanta's alcohol code for outbreak nightclub in violence

An expert tells the Atlanta City Council the regulations that are supposed to govern nightclubs are weak and filled with loopholes that enable owners to get around enforcement.

Mary Norwood, a city councilwoman, is trying to take a comprehensive look at the public safety issues in Buckhead.

Among them is the spillover coming from crowded nightspots.

Arguments are sometimes taken to the parking lots or streets and violence ensues.

Nearby residents repeatedly ask police to padlock club doors until positive change is made.

But the patrol office is not the problem, according to analyst Courtney Smith. Instead, she puts the blame on the alcohol code.

One example centers around how a business is registered at City Hall. The owner does not have to set up an establishment in his or her name.

They can hire an agent, said Courtney Smith. When the problems start — and police citations start to add up, the owner can fire that agent and bring on a new one.

City Hall effectively grants the business a fresh start under the name of the new agent and yet the old business practices continue.

