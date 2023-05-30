Expatriate making threats "to kill a bunch of marines" arrested in Atlanta airport

An American citizen living in Thailand was arrested for making significant death threats over the years when he tried to re-enter the United States last week. .

Eric Charles Welton, 51, flew into Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport last Thursday and was immediately apprehended by FBI Charlotte and FBI Atlanta special agents. They say he threatened a U.S. senator's life and members of their staff in Sept. 2021, as well as multiple U.S. Marines and others working the U.S. Consulate in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

"It is unacceptable to make violent threats against anyone. And when threats are directed at elected officials or members of the armed forces it can impact their abilities to serve our country effectively," said Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt of the FBI Charlotte Field Office.

The FBI said Welton made harassing phone calls to several Republican elected officials and organizations around the country. He said he was upset over the volume of unsolicited political emails he had been receiving. In Sept. 2021, the FBI said he told one senator's staff member that he would come there and "put a bullet through each of [their] heads" and cut off the hands of the person who sent the emails.

In Oct. and Nov. 2022, the FBI said Welton made threats against some employees at the U.S. Consulate in Thailand, including some Marines. In a voicemail, he allegedly said he was "going to kill a bunch of Marines" over an immigration issue he was upset with.

Welton has been charged with one count of threatening a federal official.

"Our elected representatives and the public servants who staff their offices must be free to do the people’s work without threats of violence," said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley for the Eastern District of North Carolina. "Violent threats against our democratically elected representatives do not just erode our civil discourse – they can undermine our democracy. We will hold accountable anyone who threatens violence targeting our bedrock institutions."

If Welton is convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison. Officials say additional charges may follow as the FBI continues its investigation.