Exhibit highlights 'Affectionate Anarchy' behind The Muppets

The Brief The new exhibit "Affectionate Anarchy: Creating with Jim Henson" opened last week at the Center for Puppetry Arts. The exhibit highlights the pioneering puppeteers and designers who helped shape the first 25 years of The Jim Henson Company. Those artists include Muppet legends Fran Brill, Bonnie Erickson, Dave Goelz, and Rollie Krewson.



From Kermit the Frog to Big Bird to the Fraggles of "Fraggle Rock," Jim Henson is responsible for some of the most iconic characters in children’s television history.

But Henson didn’t do it alone — and the latest exhibit inside Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts highlights some of the pioneering puppeteers and designers who helped shape the first 25 years of The Jim Henson Company.

"Affectionate Anarchy: Creating with Jim Henson" opened last week at the Center for Puppetry Arts, and will remain on-view through Oct. 26.

"We have about 25 artists that we focus on in this exhibit," says interim museum director Jill Nash Malool. "And we wanted to make sure that people knew that their work individually contributed to the genius of Jim Henson."

Those artists include Bonnie Erickson, the stylish designer who carved out a place in history with the ultimate blonde bombshell: Miss Piggy. According to Erickson, the initial inspiration behind the breakout Muppet star was singer, songwriter, and actress Peggy Lee.

"I was a big fan, my mother was a big fan [of Lee’s]," recalls Erickson. "And so, when Jim said, ‘I need three pigs,’ and I had an idea of what they were for, I said, ‘I think we should call her Miss Piggy Lee.’ And then our attorney said, ‘I don’t think we should do that!’"

Longtime "Sesame Street" puppeteer and performer Fran Brill — who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 3rd Annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards in March — is also featured in the exhibit.

"I think it’s a privilege, actually," says Brill. "A real privilege to see these puppets all around here and think, ‘Oh my God, these are iconic figures.’"

Emmy Award-winning puppeteer Dave Goelz and Emmy-winning puppeteer and designer Rollie Krewson recently joined Erickson and Brill as part of an "Affectionate Anarchy" live panel discussion at the Center for Puppetry Arts — and the four sat down with Good Day Atlanta earlier in the day to share some stories about their fascinating careers. Click the video player in this article to hear more from this legendary quartet!