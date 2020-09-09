Exclusive costume reveal: Lips in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 is talking back to the competition

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:16 PM EDT until SAT 7:36 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:31 AM EDT until THU 11:31 PM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:29 AM EDT until FRI 3:54 AM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:24 AM EDT until SUN 1:42 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:42 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:41 PM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:53 PM EDT until SAT 2:46 PM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:33 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:53 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clay County

Exclusive costume reveal: Lips in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 is talking back to the competition

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
The Masked Singer
FOX TV Digital Team

The newest season of “The Masked Singer” on FOX comes with a sneak peak of its newest contestant, Lips.

LOS ANGELES - The newest season of “The Masked Singer” on FOX comes with a sneak peak of its newest contestant, Lips. 

If these Lips could talk they’d certainly sing, and that’s exactly what they’ll do as Season 4 starts with a bang to follow up last year’s iconic lineup. 

Lips joins a handful of creative costume designs including the Snow Owls, the Crocodile, the Sun, the Giraffe, the mysterious Whatchamacallit, and many more. 

This season, the “Snow Owls will compete as the show’s first official duet celebrity performance,” according to FOX.

But Lips won’t be taking any lip as the stylish, yet elegant costumed singer takes the stage and captivates audiences for the return of America’s favorite performance spectacular.

Fans can tune in Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT to see a super sneak peek of the all new characters for a taste before the Season 4 premiere of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on FOX.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation. This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 