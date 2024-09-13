Ex-NFL player, Atlanta promoter sentenced to prison for COVID-loan fraud

article

The Brief Former NFL player Travis Lee Harris has been sentenced to more than one year in prison for wire fraud. Investigators saHarris lied on his PPP loan application then used the money to buy a Rolex and jewelry and stay in luxury hotels.



An Atlanta promoter and former NFL player is heading to federal prison for wire fraud after falsely applying for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travis Lee Harris, 43, has been sentenced to one year and four months behind bars.

Authorities say Harris signed a loan for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, for $968,405 in June 2020.

According to officials, Harris lied on his application about the company's number of employees, payroll, and revenue.

Instead of using the money for his business, officials say Harris put it in his personal bank account and then posted pictures of him holding stacks of cash, buying a Rolex watch and other jewelry, and staying at a luxury hotel. The man also used part of the money to finance different start-up businesses.

"Harris falsified a loan application to obtain PPP funds for his business that he then blatantly used to fund a lavish lifestyle," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "Harris has now been held accountable for his crime. Our office will continue working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute anyone who defrauds taxpayers out of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds."

After serving his prison time, Harris will serve three years of supervised release and pay back over $337,000 in restitution.