Ex-Jackson County jailer charged with aggravated assault

A former Jackson County jailer is under arrest and facing multiple charges in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 52-year-old Ronnie Banks was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Investigators say the incident happened on April 29 at a home in Pendergrass, Georgia.

Banks is now in custody at the Jackson County Jail.

Officials are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 367-8718 or (706) 367-3784 for anonymous tips, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at (706) 552-2309 or the GBI tip line 1-800-597-8477.