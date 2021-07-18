Ex-cops in Maine get jail time for beating porcupines to death

Two former Maine police officers have been sentenced for beating porcupines to death on several occasions while on duty.

Addison Cox, 28, of Warren, and Michael A. Rolerson, 31, of Searsmont, were sentenced Thursday on misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and night hunting, according to court documents.

Both former Rockland officers pleaded guilty, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Cox was sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $1,000, placed on administrative release for six months and must complete 100 hours of community service. Rolerson was sentenced to 270 days in jail, fined $1,000 and placed on probation for six months.

The majority of both men’s jail sentences are suspended, and prosecutors said they downgraded the charges against the men in part because they were both veterans who has served active duty.

"Ultimately I want them never to hurt another living thing again (…) I think that addressing the mental health component, I think that’s a really important part of it," Irving said.

Rolerson received a heavier sentence because he was the senior officer and killed more animals, District Attorney Natasha Irving said.

Both officers were fired on September 22.