Ex-Bibb County deputies charged with battery against female inmate

Two former Bibb County deputies are facing multiple charges for a physical altercation with a female inmate, officials say.

Monday, Deputies Quency Barnes and Frederick Ogletree were arrested and charged with battery and violation of an oath by a public officer.

Officials say the charges stem from an altercation inside the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on the afternoon of May 30.

According to the sheriff's office, Barnes and Ogletree, who were both working in the department's Corrections Division, tried to restrain a female inmate who wasn't complying with instructions. Investigators say in their attempt, both deputies used "excessive and unnecessary force."

Ogletree had been with the sheriff's office since 2005. Barnes had worked for the department since 2017. Both deputies have since resigned.

The inmate, who officials have not identified, remains in custody.

Both Barnes and Ogletree turned themselves in to deputies on Monday. They have since been released on bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.