Ex-APD officer accused of rape expected to face grand jury

The Brief Ex-APD officer Muhammad Muhammad accused of rape, false imprisonment Woman says he pulled a gun after assaulting her during massage Fired from department in August after nearly three years on force



A former Atlanta police officer accused of attacking a woman during a massage is expected to go before a Fulton County grand jury.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former Atlanta officer arrested on rape allegation over massage appointment

What we know:

Authorities say Muhammad Muhammad faces charges of rape and false imprisonment stemming from an incident in June. Investigators allege the woman was hired to provide massage therapy when Muhammad turned violent, ignored her objections, and pulled out a gun to intimidate her.

The department terminated Muhammad’s employment on Aug. 21, just under three years after he was hired in November 2020.

What we don't know:

It has not been announced when the grand jury will take up the case. The former police officer is currently being held on no bond.