Former Atlanta officer arrested on rape allegation over massage appointment

The Brief Muhammad Muhammad, a former Atlanta police officer, was arrested and charged with rape and false imprisonment after allegedly assaulting a woman during a massage appointment. The woman reported the assault on June 8, claiming Muhammad threatened her with a gun and took back the payment after the encounter turned violent. The investigation was conducted by the Special Victims Unit and the Office of Professional Standards, leading to Muhammad's arrest and immediate termination from the police department.



A former Atlanta police officer is facing rape and false imprisonment charges after a woman came forward to accuse him of assaulting her during a massage appointment earlier this summer.

What we know:

Police say Muhammad Muhammad, who had been with the department since 2020, was arrested Thursday at police headquarters. He was immediately fired after a disciplinary hearing and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The investigation began June 8 when a woman walked into Atlanta police headquarters and reported that she had been sexually assaulted two days earlier. She told officers she had gone to a home on Sparks Street Southwest to provide massage services to Muhammad, who was off duty at the time.

According to investigators, the woman said the encounter turned violent when Muhammad touched her inappropriately, ignored her protests and sexually assaulted her. She also told police he pulled out a gun, threatened her, and took back the money he had paid.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit and the department’s Office of Professional Standards investigated the allegations for more than two months before arresting Muhammad.

What they're saying:

Chief Darin Schierbaum has said the department holds its own officers to the same standards as everyone else, but declined an interview or further comment.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Muhammad has retained legal counsel or when his next court date will be.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.