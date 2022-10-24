Everyday Heroes: Mabelton daycare worker goes viral after video seen 15 million times

The star at the center of it, is Kids 'R' Kids of Mableton’s after-school program director, affectionately known here, as Mr. Brian.

"I was going through classes like I usually do. Checking on everybody… We went from ABC’s to krumping, you know, that’s our normal!" says Brian Macon.

Brian’s co-worker captured the adorable moment of him singing and dancing to a song about the alphabet, with a group of one-year-olds at the daycare. As of Monday, it was at 15 million views.

"It was so genuine because that’s genuinely how Mr. Brian is," says Jonathan Cole, whose daughter was also seen interacting in the video.

"The [Instagram] comments, and I agree with them, were ‘This is what we need in the classroom,’ ‘We need more teachers like this,’ ‘I wish I had teachers like this,’ ‘This is what our kids need to nourish and grow,’" says Michelle Mumpower whose son was also seen in the video

Comments that make it fitting for Mr. Brian to be recognized to as an Everyday Hero… with some pretty good dance moves to boot!

"When I come through those doors and Mr. Brian is at the door, I’m here for them to make them have a good day," says Brian.

If you or someone you know is doing something GOOD in your community we would love to highlight them in our "Everyday Heroes" segment! Send your submissions to FOX 5’s Christine Sperow via email or direct message on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.