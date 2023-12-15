Event ahead of Celebration Bowl aims to encourage Black children to swim

All week, there have been events leading up to the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On Friday, young kids learned from Olympians and swam their "first 25" at the Morehouse College pool.

Swimming is the only sport that can save your life. Yet, according to the USA Swimming Foundation, about 65% of Black people have "low" or "no" swimming ability.

That's why an organization called Diversity in Aquatics took the opportunity to host an event alongside the Celebration Bowl, which will feature a battle between the Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers.

"I humbly almost drowned at the age of 5," Olympic gold and silver medalist Cullen Jones said.

"We work collaboratively across the country focusing on marginalized and under-resourced communities not just to learn to swim, but about the opportunities both professional and occupationally," Dr. Angela Beale-Tawfeeq said.

Swimming saved Olympian Cullen Jones life. It opened many of his doors, just as it led to Brannon Johnson's success.

"I went to the University of Texas on full scholarship. It changed the trajectory of my life," she said.

She's now the head coach and owner of BJL aquatics.

"You can't even work for me unless you know how to swim," she said.

"It's been put into our culture that we don't swim. It's not true. It's unfair that this is something that has penetrated our culture that we tell each other that 'Black people don't swim,'" Jones said.

Howard's mens and women swimming teams were also at the event on Friday.

"We're trying to break down barriers," Howard men's and women's swim coach Nicholas Askew said.

But through annual events like Friday's and another that civil rights leader Andrew Young attended Thursday, the stigma between Black people and swimming dissipates.



