Euthanasia rate will increase without the help from citizens and rescue groups, shelter says

Clayton County Animal Control shared a list of 20 dogs on its weekly urgent list that need to be adopted before they're euthanized.

Clayton County Animal Control said its euthanasia rate of 3% will increase without help from citizens and rescue groups.

The shelter said its facilities are overcrowded, and it is euthanizing dogs for space reasons. The deadline to adopt is 1 p.m. Thursday.

"This is not an action that any of us take lightly or want to do," the shelter said in a press release. "We wish that all of our animals would make it into loving forever homes where they are pampered for the remainder of their lives. Any assistance from the community and rescue groups would be greatly appreciated."

On Tuesday evening, six of the 20 dogs from the urgent list had been adopted. The shelter said any dogs not adopted or committed to a rescue organization will be euthanized on Friday.

To find out more about adoptions, contact the Clayton County Animal Control Adoption Center at 770-347-0210 and/or email rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov. The Adoption Center is located at 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.