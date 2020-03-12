Europe travel ban: Here’s what you need to know about the 30-day restriction triggered by COVID-19

On March 11, President Donald Trump announced a nationwide restriction on travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days.



Who does it apply to?



The travel restriction itself applies to foreign nationals, not “legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation.” Based on Trump’s national address, it may have sounded like the restriction applied to U.S. citizens who were currently in Europe or were currently considering venturing to the continent.



From what the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has stated, though, the restrictions themselves only apply to most foreign nationals.



When did the restriction go into effect?



The restriction was made effective at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 13, according to President Trump’s proclamation.

What countries does it apply to?



The restrictions apply to certain countries and for individuals who have been in them up to 14 days before their expected arrival in the U.S. The 14 countries, part of the “Schengen Area,” are:



Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland



Why those countries?



President Trump’s proclamation noted how multiple countries within the Schengen Area are “experiencing sustained person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2.”



Can I still fly to or from Europe if I’m a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident?



Yes. However, Americans who are returning from those countries will be “funneled through 13 different airports, where they will be screened for the novel coronavirus. Americans and legal residents returning to the US will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Vice President Mike Pence said, according to CNN.



What are those 13 airports?



This remains unclear, although USA Today noted that an American Airlines advisory has a list of 11 countries where those traveling from China have been screened for the virus. It is not certain if some or all of these airports are the same 13 that Pence was referring to.

What are the exceptions?



The proclamation details circumstances in which foreign nationals may still be granted ability to travel, such as those who are the spouse of a U.S. permanent resident, or are the parent, sibling, or legal guardian of a U.S. citizen/permanent resident. You can see the full list of exemptions in Sec. 2 of the proclamation.



What happens if I am a foreign national and still try to come to the United States?​​​​​​​



In President Trump’s proclamation, it states that “an alien who circumvents the application of this proclamation through fraud, willful misrepresentation of a material fact, or illegal entry shall be a priority for removal by the Department of Homeland Security.”



If I am a foreign national and was planning to travel to one of the countries, can I have my airline ticket or travel costs refunded?​​​​​​​



Individuals should contact their airline to determine what options may be available for a refund.



If I am a foreign national who has visited one of these countries and am trying to return to the United States, how long will I have to wait?​​​​​​​



According to the proclamation, the restriction is in effect until terminated by the president.