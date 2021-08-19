Police: Suspect caught on camera in SE Atlanta burglary

article

Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a southeast Atlanta tool shed.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the burglary happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 13 at a home on the 100 block of Estoria Street.

According to the homeowner, a man broke into his tool shed and stole multiple pieces of equipment.

Looking at security camera footage, police say the man was seen entering the property and then leaving a few minutes with what looked like equipment from the shed.

If you have any information about the case, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

