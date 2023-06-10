'Equity' and 'inclusion removed from Georgia's teacher preparation rules

The Georgia Professional Standards Commission, in a unanimous decision, has voted to remove the words "equity" and "inclusion" from the state's teacher preparation rules. This move follows the previous elimination of the term "diversity" from the rules.

The Commission stated that these changes were made in response to a request from the University System of Georgia, aiming to provide clarity regarding training expectations for incoming teachers. The Chairman of the Commission emphasized that the words "equity" and "inclusion" have acquired different meanings for different individuals, leading to difficulties in interpretation.

It is important to note that the Commission leaders have categorically stated that these changes are not intended to reduce educational opportunities for minority students. The decision to remove these terms from the teacher preparation rules was primarily driven by the need for a more precise understanding and interpretation of the training requirements for educators.

In response to the Commission's decision, some teachers have expressed concerns. They argue that in a state as diverse as Georgia, it is crucial for teachers to possess a deep understanding of and receive instruction on student identities. According to these teachers, an inclusive approach to education is essential to effectively address the needs of all students and promote a supportive learning environment.

The debate surrounding the removal of "equity" and "inclusion" from the teacher preparation rules reflects the ongoing discussions on how best to ensure quality education and address the diverse needs of students in Georgia. While the Commission's decision aims to provide clarity and avoid misinterpretation, some educators believe that incorporating these concepts into teacher training is crucial for fostering an inclusive educational system.

As this decision comes into effect, it remains to be seen how the absence of these terms from the teacher preparation rules will impact future educators and the education system as a whole in Georgia. The discussions on the role of equity, inclusion, and diversity in education are likely to continue as stakeholders seek ways to enhance educational opportunities and promote a supportive environment for all students in the state.

