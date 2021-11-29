Officers search for two men after hearing gunshots in English Avenue neighborhood

article

Atlanta police are investigating after reports of shots being fired in the English Avenue neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over James P. Brawley Drive NE and Jett Street NW around 5:30 p.m. and saw a handful of police vehicles blocking the intersections.

Atlanta police said they responded to the intersection after hearing shots being fired. When officers arrived at the scene, police said two men were seen running away.

As officers ran after the men, police said they heard another gunshot being fired. The officers were not able to catch up to the men but searched the area.

No one was injured and no victim was found from the initial shots being fired.

