NBA star's younger brother robbed at gunpoint in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating an armed robbery of a brother of an NBA star over the weekend.

Sunday morning, Portland Trailblazer Center Enes Kantor shared security footage of what he said was his younger brother Ahmet Kantor getting robbed at gunpoint in Atlanta.

Kantor said the footage of the robbery "shocked and disgusted him."

Atlanta police confirmed to FOX 5 that they were called to the 100 block of Courtland Street Sunday morning at around 4 a.m. after reports of a robbery.

The three male victims, one being Kantor's brother, say the robbery started when they were harassed by four young men on the 1400 block of Piedmont Avenue. One of the victims reported that a suspect "snatched the necklace off of his neck," but they were able to recover it, police said.

The robbery occurred on Courtland Street when police say the same four men approached the victims. Two of them allegedly pointed guns at them and demanded they hand over their belongings. In the security footage, you can see the victims stretch out their hands and drop phones and jewelry.

According to police, the suspects are believed to have left the scene in a gold sedan.

On Twitter, Kantor reacted strongly to the robbery, asking "when will we have some normal gun control measures?"

"This is not okay and not normal," he said. "We need to keep demanding peace and change and stop putting guns in people's hands."

If you have any information about the robbery, please call Atlanta police.

