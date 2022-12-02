Employees subdue armed man firing shots inside car dealership

Union city police say a man fired a gun outside a car dealer on Jonesboro Road.

Before police arrived to check on the call, staffers from BMW of South Atlanta had already grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground.

The wild morning began with a simple petty theft call at a service station nearby.

A man left the gas station, walked over to the car dealer and went inside, according to police.

Authorities say he showed a salesperson a gun, selected a car he wanted on the showroom floor and demanded keys to it.

Employees heard the disturbance and in almost military style formation came to the front.

By this time, the suspect had gone to the front lot, raised his gun in the air and started firing.

Police say he was grabbed by several workers who took him to the ground and held him for the arriving officers.