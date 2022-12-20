Employees, patrons remember manager killed at popular Stone Mountain tavern

A small memorial is growing in honor of the man police say was shot and killed outside a bar in Stone Mountain on Monday evening. Police have arrested the shooter.

Flowers, candles, and photos of the 39-year-old Jerome Johnson are the first thing patrons saw walking into Will Henry’s Tavern the day after his shooting death. Johnson was the manager at Rockbridge Road bar and beloved by employees and patrons alike.

The majority of the staff and regular customers say the loss is too difficult to even put into words. One employee says Johnson was like family and he will be greatly missed.

"It’s not the same here," said Tow, the Johnson’s friend and co-worker. "He made a lot of friends here."

Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Gwinnett County police say an argument stemming from a road rage incident between Johnson and 27-year-old Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez, led to Hernandez firing a fatal shot into Johnson’s car.

"It’s sad that this happened…it was not deserved…he did nothing wrong," said Tow.

Tow says he was inside when he heard the sound of gunfire in the parking lot.

"He never tried to confront or instigated anything," said Tow.

Crime scene at Will Henry's Tavern in Stone Mountain, Ga.

Hernandez was later arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. The owners of Will Henry’s Tavern did not want to speak on camera but released a statement saying:

"We at Will Henry's are deeply saddened by the passing of Jerome. He was part of our family. A person that meant a great deal to a lot of people. He was kind and always looked out for everyone. He will be missed more than words can say. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his parents and family."

Tow said during Johnson’s three years as manager, he never met a stranger and he always made it a point to walk female servers to their cars at the end of their shifts.

"The slightest little mention of Jerome’s passing…it tears them up…and it bothers me because I did work with him," Tow said.

There is a candlelight vigil and balloon released set to take place at the tavern at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.