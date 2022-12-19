Man shot dead outside Stone Mountain tavern

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in Stone Mountain Monday evening.

Police said a man was killed in an apparent shooting outside Will Henry's Tavern located at 1228 Rockbridge Road.

The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are expected to look into the circumstances of the fatal incident.

So far, police have not revealed the identity of the victim, nor the suspect.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.