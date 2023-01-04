Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:30 PM EST until SAT 1:43 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
12
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:40 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:21 AM EST, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:34 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:41 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 AM EST until FRI 3:19 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:50 PM EST until THU 1:15 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:48 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM EST until SUN 12:42 AM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:12 PM EST until THU 1:23 AM EST, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Haralson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 2:56 PM EST, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County

Employee caught smuggling drugs into Fulton County Jail

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a contract medical assistant who they say attempted to smuggle contraband into the jail she was assigned to.

Ebonee Grant was accused of trying to conceal marijuana and tobacco products as she entered the Fulton County Jail for her shift.

Officials said she was caught at the security checkpoint because of the strong smell of marijuana she carried with her. Security guards found the drugs in food containers.

The sheriff's office says the investigation into this situation remains ongoing.