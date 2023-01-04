Employee caught smuggling drugs into Fulton County Jail

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a contract medical assistant who they say attempted to smuggle contraband into the jail she was assigned to.

Ebonee Grant was accused of trying to conceal marijuana and tobacco products as she entered the Fulton County Jail for her shift.

Officials said she was caught at the security checkpoint because of the strong smell of marijuana she carried with her. Security guards found the drugs in food containers.

The sheriff's office says the investigation into this situation remains ongoing.