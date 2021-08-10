Emory University student injured in science lab accident

A science student at Emory University was injured on Tuesday after an incident at one of the labs.

University officials said the incident happened at the Sanford S. Atwood Chemistry Center.

DeKalb County firefighters said the student was handling an unknown chemical when it exploded inside a beaker.

The student was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital as a precaution suffering from minor cuts and scrapes, school officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

