Emory University offering free tuition for some students
ATLANTA - Students applying to Emory University could soon attend for free if their families earn less than $200,000 a year.
What we know:
Interim President Leah Ward Sears announced the plan Tuesday. The initiative will begin next school year and is designed to make Emory more affordable for middle-income families. University leaders say the program underscores their commitment to helping students pursue education without the burden of heavy debt.
What we don't know:
The school has not yet shared details on how families will apply or how eligibility will be verified.
What's next:
Additional guidance is expected as the university prepares to launch the tuition program ahead of the next academic year.