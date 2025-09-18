Expand / Collapse search

Emory University offering free tuition for some students

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 18, 2025 7:57am EDT
The Brief

    • Families earning less than $200,000 a year qualify.
    • Initiative starts next school year.
    • Announced by Interim President Leah Ward Sears.

ATLANTA - Students applying to Emory University could soon attend for free if their families earn less than $200,000 a year.

What we know:

Interim President Leah Ward Sears announced the plan Tuesday. The initiative will begin next school year and is designed to make Emory more affordable for middle-income families. University leaders say the program underscores their commitment to helping students pursue education without the burden of heavy debt.

What we don't know:

The school has not yet shared details on how families will apply or how eligibility will be verified.

What's next:

Additional guidance is expected as the university prepares to launch the tuition program ahead of the next academic year.

