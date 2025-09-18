Emory University offering free tuition for some students

article

The Brief Families earning less than $200,000 a year qualify. Initiative starts next school year. Announced by Interim President Leah Ward Sears.



Students applying to Emory University could soon attend for free if their families earn less than $200,000 a year.

What we know:

Interim President Leah Ward Sears announced the plan Tuesday. The initiative will begin next school year and is designed to make Emory more affordable for middle-income families. University leaders say the program underscores their commitment to helping students pursue education without the burden of heavy debt.

What we don't know:

The school has not yet shared details on how families will apply or how eligibility will be verified.

What's next:

Additional guidance is expected as the university prepares to launch the tuition program ahead of the next academic year.