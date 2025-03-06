Emory University announces hiring freeze after changes to federal funding

article

Emory University has announced a hiring freeze in response to changes in federal funding for scientific research, according to Decaturish.

What we know:

In an email to employees on Tuesday, University President Gregory L. Fenves outlined additional cost-cutting measures, including a freeze on compensation adjustments and a reduction in operating expenditures.

Fenves stated that the university is working with academic deans and leadership to prepare for any future funding changes that may impact research and faculty hiring.

Other institutions that have taken similar action include Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Northwestern University, according to EmoryWheel.com.

What we don't know:

Emory has not released further details about the hiring freeze or budget reductions but has indicated that more information will be announced soon.