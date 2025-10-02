Emory students host ‘Lights of Hope’ cancer remembrance event

The Brief Emory students hosted "Lights of Hope" to honor those touched by cancer. Event featured panel discussions and a tribute to survivors and victims. Organized with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.



Emory University students held a "Lights of Hope Night of Remembrance and Advocacy" on campus last night to honor those impacted by cancer.

What we know:

The event was organized in partnership with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. It included a panel discussion with leaders in the cancer community and concluded with a tribute for cancer survivors, fighters and victims.

"Lights of Hope" is the Cancer Action Network’s signature fundraising event, held in communities across the country to raise awareness and support for cancer research and advocacy.