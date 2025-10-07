Emory researchers develop promising blood test to detect Alzheimer’s early

The Brief Emory researchers discovered blood changes that could allow Alzheimer’s to be detected years before symptoms appear. The team is developing a blood test that may identify early risk and guide preventive screening for families. Scientists believe the test could be available in primary care offices within five years.



Researchers at Emory University’s Goizueta Brain Health Institute believe they may be close to a major breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease — one that could soon allow doctors to detect the illness through a simple blood test.

What they're saying:

Dr. Erik Johnson, who has studied Alzheimer’s for 15 years, led a team that discovered key changes in the blood that appear to precede the disease.

"There are many changes in the blood, for instance with the immune system being too activated and proteins not being made properly or degraded properly or not metabolizing sugar properly — setting people up for Alzheimer’s disease," Johnson said.

Researchers hope the findings will lead to an early detection tool that could catch and eventually treat Alzheimer’s before symptoms appear. "If there’s risk in your family, we could start screening you," Johnson said.

For 71-year-old Gaye Newton, that kind of early screening could make all the difference. "Nine months ago, I started losing words. I’d get halfway through a sentence and nothing else would come out," she said. Doctors at Emory later diagnosed her with mild cognitive impairment and found amyloid plaque in her brain.

Newton believes her condition runs in the family, recalling how her father began getting lost in their hometown years ago. "That never happened," she said.

Dig deeper:

According to the National Institutes of Health, between 10 and 20 percent of people over 65 experience mild cognitive impairment, and more than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Newton is now among more than 2,000 participants donating blood to help advance Emory’s research. "I assume I inherited this gene from my dad. If I can stop my children or my grandchildren from developing this at any stage, it’s worth it," she said.

What's next:

Dr. Johnson estimates the blood test could be ready for use in primary care offices within five years.