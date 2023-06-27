Man demands justice after he says he was shot by a Lyft driver

A ride-share passenger wants the DeKalb County District Attorney to do something after a driver shot him more than two-and-a-half years ago.

Emmanuel Hollins is now legally blind in his right eye.

He says back in December 2020, he asked his driver to change the destination.

He even claims he made the changes in the app, and showed her she would get paid.

After he got out of the car and walked away, he says Marshelle Rucker shot him in the back of the head.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Emmanuel Hollins )

Police arrested her on an aggravated assault charge, but a grand jury has yet to indict her.

Meanwhile, Hollins says he is struggling.

"Along with the damage to my right eye, it's also doing damage to how I act, regular every day activities. Trying to remember stuff. It's affected my life completely," Hollins said.

Hollins and his attorney have also filed a lawsuit against Lyft.

Emmanuel Hollins and his attorney

The DeKalb DA's office released a statement reading:

"The case in question is still being investigated by the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney. Our office takes this case seriously. The prosecutor and her team made initial contact with Mr. Hollins soon after the incident and have made attempts to have regular contact with him since early 2021. Charges are forthcoming pending the receipt of records required from Mr. Hollins and his attorney."