Emergency sewer repairs at busy Midtown Atlanta intersection

article

The Brief Emergency sewer repairs close northbound lanes at Piedmont & 10th Closure runs Oct. 1–6; detours and traffic control in place Residents keep access; drivers urged to use caution and detours



Drivers in Midtown should expect major traffic changes this week as crews work on emergency sewer repairs at the busy intersection of Piedmont Avenue NE and 10th Street NE.

What we know:

The city’s Department of Watershed Management says all northbound lanes at the intersection will be closed around the clock beginning Wednesday, Oct. 1. The closure is expected to last through Saturday morning, Oct. 6, weather permitting.

Crews are replacing damaged sewer mains as part of a consent order to improve the system’s capacity. Workers recently uncovered unexpected underground issues that required immediate repairs.

Traffic control measures and detours are in place. Residents and businesses in the area will still have access for deliveries, trash pickup, and emergency services through a temporary two-way traffic setup between 8th and 10th streets.

What they're saying:

Drivers are urged to use caution, follow posted signs, and avoid the area if possible. Alternative parking will also be required for vehicles usually parked along the street.

For updates, residents can follow @ATLWatershed on social media or visit atlantawatershed.org.