MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say

Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

The last time Ivey was seen, officers were told he was getting into a rideshare service headed for Atlanta on Nov. 4 around 10:30 a.m. He was wearing a tie-dye shirt, red shorts, multicolored shoes and black rimmed glasses.

Ivey was described as a white male with red hair and blue eyes. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 210 pounds.

If you have seen this man or know of his whereabouts, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.