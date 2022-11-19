18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

article

Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night.

Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night.

According to investigators, a fight inside the store turned fatal when 18-year-old Omarion Thomas pulled out a gun and fired the deadly shot.

Thomas was taken into custody and is currently being housed at the Henry County jail.

After the shooting, there were bullet holes, broken glass and debris left at the scene. Since then, store employees have made efforts to board up the windows.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Family of Nikeem Omar Hargrove) From: Supplied

Hargrove's family said they are planning a vigil for their lost loved one Saturday evening.

Police said this case is still under active investigation and have not released any other details about the altercation.

If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.