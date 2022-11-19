Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate dozens of bullet casings in parking lot of Henry County Kroger

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Henry County
Police investigate outside a Kroger in Henry County on Nov. 18, 2022, (FOX 5 Atlanta)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County were at the scene of an apparent shooting in Ellenwood.

Police were in the parking lot of a Kroger on Fairview Road on Friday night. 

Details are limited and police haven't confirmed if anyone was injured or if investigators have identified a suspect.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
 