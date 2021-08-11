Elementary school in Riverdale to go virtual through end of month due to COVID-19

article

An elementary school in Riverdale will be going virtual through the end of the month due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, according to Clayton County Schools.

Church Street Elementary School will begin its virtual learning on Aug. 12. It will run through Monday, Aug. 30.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be delivered to Church Street Elementary School students by bus routes from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., as it was during the last school year.

COVID-19 cases have been rising across the state with the more virulent Delta variant now accounting for more than 90% of new cases across the state, according to health officials.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the two-week average of new COVID-19 positive PCR tests has risen to 3,272, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The GDPH data also shows for the second day in a row, the combined positive PCR and antigen tests have inched higher, hovering just below 7,000, a number not seen since the end of January. The seven-day average is now above 5,536.

Vaccinations in Georgia this week surpassed 9 million doses with 46.5% of those 12 and older who can receive the vaccine is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number lags behind the national average of 58.8%.

