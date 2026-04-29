Electrical fire forces Buckhead business evacuation

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The Brief Electrical fire broke out at Buckhead shopping plaza. Flames started behind a refrigerator, firefighters say. No injuries reported, road temporarily shut down.



Crews battled an electrical fire at a business in Buckhead late Tuesday night, forcing an evacuation and temporarily shutting down a busy roadway.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at a shopping plaza on Roswell Road near East Andrews Drive in Fulton County.

Firefighters said the flames started behind a refrigerator. The building was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.

Roswell Road was temporarily shut down during the response.

No injuries were reported.