Electrical fire forces Buckhead business evacuation
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ATLANTA - Crews battled an electrical fire at a business in Buckhead late Tuesday night, forcing an evacuation and temporarily shutting down a busy roadway.
What we know:
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at a shopping plaza on Roswell Road near East Andrews Drive in Fulton County.
Firefighters said the flames started behind a refrigerator. The building was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.
Roswell Road was temporarily shut down during the response.
No injuries were reported.