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Electrical fire forces Buckhead business evacuation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 29, 2026 12:47pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
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The Brief

    • Electrical fire broke out at Buckhead shopping plaza.
    • Flames started behind a refrigerator, firefighters say.
    • No injuries reported, road temporarily shut down.

ATLANTA - Crews battled an electrical fire at a business in Buckhead late Tuesday night, forcing an evacuation and temporarily shutting down a busy roadway.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at a shopping plaza on Roswell Road near East Andrews Drive in Fulton County.

Firefighters said the flames started behind a refrigerator. The building was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.

Roswell Road was temporarily shut down during the response.

No injuries were reported.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta fire department. 

AtlantaNews