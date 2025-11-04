Election Day forecast: Sunny and seasonable around North Georgia

The Brief Voters across North Georgia can expect sunny skies and mild temperatures on Election Day. Meteorologist Alex Forbes says metro Atlanta temperatures will peak around 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Conditions will remain clear into the night, with only slight variations across the region.



If you’re heading to the polls for Georgia’s statewide Public Service Commission election, it should be a pleasant day to cast your vote.

What we know:

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes is predicting clear skies and seasonable temperatures across the region.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures around metro Atlanta are expected to reach the mid-60s, topping out near 70 degrees by 3 p.m. When polls close in the evening, temperatures should hover around 68 degrees.

Outside metro Atlanta, Forbes said temperatures will likely only differ by a degree or two.

What they're saying:

"Sunshine all around, and even into the night tonight, clear skies," Forbes said. "Not an excuse to go visit them today."