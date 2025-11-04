Election Day forecast: Sunny and seasonable around North Georgia
ATLANTA - If you’re heading to the polls for Georgia’s statewide Public Service Commission election, it should be a pleasant day to cast your vote.
What we know:
FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes is predicting clear skies and seasonable temperatures across the region.
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures around metro Atlanta are expected to reach the mid-60s, topping out near 70 degrees by 3 p.m. When polls close in the evening, temperatures should hover around 68 degrees.
Outside metro Atlanta, Forbes said temperatures will likely only differ by a degree or two.
What they're saying:
"Sunshine all around, and even into the night tonight, clear skies," Forbes said. "Not an excuse to go visit them today."
