Election Day forecast: Sunny and seasonable around North Georgia

By
Published  November 4, 2025 7:29am EST
Clear and mild Tuesday to get out and vote.

    • Voters across North Georgia can expect sunny skies and mild temperatures on Election Day.
    • Meteorologist Alex Forbes says metro Atlanta temperatures will peak around 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
    • Conditions will remain clear into the night, with only slight variations across the region.

ATLANTA - If you’re heading to the polls for Georgia’s statewide Public Service Commission election, it should be a pleasant day to cast your vote.

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes is predicting clear skies and seasonable temperatures across the region.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures around metro Atlanta are expected to reach the mid-60s, topping out near 70 degrees by 3 p.m. When polls close in the evening, temperatures should hover around 68 degrees.

Outside metro Atlanta, Forbes said temperatures will likely only differ by a degree or two.

"Sunshine all around, and even into the night tonight, clear skies," Forbes said. "Not an excuse to go visit them today."

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Alex Forbes. 

