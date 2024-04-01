Expand / Collapse search

Efforts underway to enhance famous Jackson Street Bridge in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 1, 2024 8:34am EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Efforts are underway to enhance the pedestrian experience on Atlanta's iconic Jackson Street Bridge. The proposed project aims to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment by introducing new features beyond the existing sidewalk.

The plan includes the addition of a pedestrian area that extends beyond the sidewalk, offering amenities such as seating, raised planters, and a protected cycle track. This enhanced space is set to stretch between the Freedom Parkway Trail and Baker-Highland Trail, providing pedestrians and cyclists with a safer and more enjoyable route.

City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari recently announced funding to support the initial phases of the project bid. The allocation of resources marks a significant step forward in realizing the vision for a more accessible and welcoming Jackson Street Bridge.