Efforts underway to preserve legacy of Dr. John Henry Jordan in Newnan

Dr. John Henry Jordan, the first Black doctor in Coweta County, left a lasting impact on his community through his dedication to medicine, business, and public service. Now, his family and the African American Alliance are working to honor his legacy by establishing a museum inside his former home in Newnan.

Dr. Jordan’s Legacy

What we know:

Dr. Jordan was born in Troup County and later graduated from Meharry Medical College in 1896.

He established his medical practice in Coweta County at the turn of the 20th century, during a time when segregation and racial violence were widespread.

Determined to provide healthcare to African Americans in the region, he opened the first hospital for Black patients in Coweta County. The facility was located next to his Victorian home, which still stands today.

In addition to his medical contributions, Dr. Jordan was a successful businessman who owned a sawmill, general stores, and multiple rental properties to support the Black community. He strongly believed in preventive healthcare and homeownership, working to improve the well-being of local families.

At the time of his death in 1912, he was in the process of opening a library to provide educational resources to the community.

Plans for a Museum

What's next:

Dr. Jordan’s great-granddaughter, journalist Karen Jordan, is currently writing a book about his life and legacy.

She and her siblings spent summers in Newnan and have fond memories of the Jordan home.

Another family member, Harold Jordan, Dr. Jordan’s great-grandson, has preserved several of his medical books containing handwritten notes. He hopes these artifacts will one day be displayed in a museum honoring Dr. Jordan’s legacy.

The African American Alliance has joined the family’s efforts to transform Dr. Jordan’s former home into a museum, ensuring that his remarkable story continues to inspire future generations.

The initiative is ongoing, as family members and community leaders work to gather the resources needed to make this vision a reality.