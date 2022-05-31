Georgia deputies capture ‘monkeys on the loose’

article

The search for two missing monkeys which were "on the loose" in a Savannah area neighborhood for more than a week is over.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about the missing monkeys on May 22. Deputies and Department of Natural Resources rangers worked to try to humanely trap them, the sheriff’s office said.

Tuesday, deputies said the pair of Patas monkeys were captured about 30 miles northwest of Savannah. They thanked the community for help in keeping an eye out for them.

"The search is over, the missing monkeys are home," the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

Deputies said the monkeys were not thought to be dangerous, but as with any wild animal, they could become unpredictable.

Georgia DNR is investigating the incident.

These monkeys, also known as the wadi or hussar monkeys, are natives to the semi-arid areas of West Africa and portions of East Africa.

Advertisement

The owner of the monkeys has not been disclosed.