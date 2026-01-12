Macy's to close Northlake Mall store in national realignment

article

The retail landscape in Tucker is set for a major shift as Macy’s announced the upcoming closure of its Northlake Mall location. The move is part of a broader national strategy as the department store giant streamlines its operations to focus on top-performing sites.

What we know:

The closure is one of 14 locations shuttering nationwide this year under Macy’s "Bold New Chapter" plan, according to The Hill. First introduced in 2024, the turnaround strategy aims to revitalize the brand by closing approximately 150 underperforming stores while reinvesting in its "reimagined" flagship locations.

The departure of the mall’s long-standing anchor comes as the Tucker City Council continues to weigh the future of the largely vacant property. While the mall has struggled with occupancy for years, owners are moving forward with plans to transform the site into a mixed-use district. The proposed redevelopment includes 495 residential units, alongside existing medical and office space recently occupied by Emory Healthcare.

What's next:

Shoppers can expect clearance sales at the Northlake location to begin in the coming weeks, typically lasting about 10 weeks before the doors close for good.