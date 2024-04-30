Eddie Murphy Atlanta movie set crash: 2 injured men identified

article

Several crew members were injured in a crash on the set of Eddie Murphy's new movie, "The Pickup," being filmed in the metro Atlanta area.

Two of the workers were rushed to the hospital. Family members have identified them as Marvin Haven and Wayne Rowe. According to their GoFundMe pages, both men sustained extensive injuries.

Haven is currently in the ICU with broken ribs, multiple neck and back fractures, a punctured lung, and a skull fracture that will require reconstructive surgery. Meanwhile, Rowe has multiple fractures to his back, a broken wrist, and a laceration to his head. He will also need surgery.

Nearly $147,000 has been donated between the two GoFundMe pages to assist with medical expenses.