Former students charged with burglary after break-in at Eastside Elementary School

The Brief Suspects identified through surveillance footage and paperwork with their names left in the nurse's office. Jadalyn Waters, Hurley O’Neill Varenas, and a juvenile charged with second-degree burglary. Actions deemed "juvenile fun" have resulted in serious legal consequences, according to law enforcement.



Two former students and a juvenile are facing charges after deputies say they broke into Eastside Elementary School near Senoia and left behind more than just damage.

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance cameras captured the suspects inside the school, where teachers later found vulgar language written on dry-erase boards and damage to a classroom door. A school resource officer recognized the three from the footage as former students.

What also gave them away, deputies said, was paperwork in the nurse’s office where the suspects had written their own names as a joke.

Deputies arrested Jadalyn Waters and Hurley O’Neill Varenas, while the third suspect is a juvenile. All three have been charged with second-degree burglary.

What they're saying:

"Although it may appear as just juvenile fun, there are serious consequences to these actions. You can't just break into a school and do what you wish," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

What's next:

What started as what deputies described as "fun and games" has now led to serious legal consequences.