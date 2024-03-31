LIVE: Easter Sunday Sunrise Service 2024 at Stone Mountain Park

The annual Easter Sunrise Service has returned to Stone Mountain Park.

The annual tradition began seventy-six years ago, in 1944, when Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church congregant Lucille A. Lanford suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of Stone Mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise.

There were two non-denominational services held Easter Sunday – one on top of the mountain and one at the base. The services were be led by Bryant Write, founder and chairman of Right from the Heart Ministries and Crawford Loritts, president and founder of Beyond Our Generation.

Services began at 7 a.m. Park gates opened at 3 a.m. and the Summit Skyride opened at 4 a.m.

You can stream the sunrise service on fox5atlanta.com and on FOX Local.

After the services, visitors were invited to stay and enjoy family-friendly attractions and recreational activities at the park.

Thousands of people were expected to attend. Visitors were encouraged to arrive early to allow for time to travel to the top of the mountain.

Vehicle entry to the park is $20 for a one-day permit or $40 for an annual permit. Church vans and buses enter free. Round-trip Skyride fees are $20 and $15 one-way. There are no fees for the walk-up trail to the top of the mountain. Visitors staying the day may purchase an Attractions Ticket for $39.99 for adults and $34.99 for children.