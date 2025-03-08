East Point officer shoots 'mentally ill' person wielding knife

The Brief East Point police responded to a call about a "mentally ill person" at Stonetree Apartments on Saturday afternoon. The individual had allegedly ingested narcotics and was attempting self-harm. Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the person brandished a knife and threatened officers. The individual was shot in the lower torso and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation.



A "mentally ill person" armed with a knife was shot by police late Saturday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has gotten involved.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

What we know:

East Point police were called to address a "mentally ill person" just before 4:30 p.m. at the Stonetree Apartments, located at 2436 Stone Road.

Police were told the individual had ingested narcotics and was attempting self-harm.

When they arrived, the police said they tried de-escalation tactics, but the individual became aggressive, brandished a knife and threatened them.

The individual reportedly tried to attack them, but was shot in the lower torso.

The individual was taken to the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital.

What's next:

The GBI has taken over the investigation, which is standard protocol anytime a Georgia officer fires their weapon.