Armed robbery suspect dead following violent carjacking and crash in East Point

By
Published  January 25, 2026 10:47pm EST
Police Chases
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • An armed robbery suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit.
    • The suspect carjacked a vehicle and forcibly ejected two occupants before crashing into a power pole.
    • Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name or the condition of the two carjacking victims.

EAST POINT, Ga. - A man fleeing from police pulled out a gun and ended up shooting himself, the East Point Police Department said Sunday night.

What we know:

The incident began in the parking lot of the food mart at Bayard Plaza. According to police, officers spotted a fugitive wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault. Officers waited for the man to exit the store before attempting to take him into custody.

Investigators said the man fled and carjacked a vehicle, pushing two people out in the process. He then lost control of the vehicle near Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive and Harris Street, striking a power pole.

The man ran off with police in pursuit. Investigators said the man eventually pulled out a handgun and fired once, striking himself. Officers found him behind a building along Lyle Avenue.

Police said officers began CPR before medics arrived. The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. The handgun was recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the man or specified if the two people pushed from the carjacked vehicle sustained injuries. 

It remains unclear how long the man had been a fugitive.

Investigators also did not disclose the make or model of the carjacked vehicle.

It was not initially clear when this chase occurred. 

The Source: The East Point Police Department provided the details for this article.

