East Point police asking public for help solving man's murder

East Point police are asking the public for help to find who is responsible for a deadly shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened at a home on the 5600 block of Laurel Ridge Drive shortly after 5:50 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Chravis N. Shaw shot multiple times. He was not able to survive his injuries.

Chravis N. Shaw (East Point Police Department)

Investigators say they have learned that there was a man with Shaw at the time of the shooting and are asking the public for help identifying him.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the East Point Police Department at (404) 559-6370 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.