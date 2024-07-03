East Point man on the run for months after murdering cousin, police say

East Point police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are offering a $2,000 reward for help finding a man they say has been on the run for months after killing his cousin.

On the night of Feb. 28, Righteous Torrence Hill was shot and killed at the front of his home on the 1700 block of Connally Drive.

Investigators say the East Point barbershop owner had been arguing with his killer, identified as his cousin Jaylen Hill, just before the shooting.

Jaylen Hill (Crime Stoppers)

Terri Wilson, Righteous Torrence Hill’s partner, was there the night of the deadly shooting and told FOX 5 in April that the cousins got into a fight over the use of Hill's car.

"They started to get into a verbal argument," she said. "I heard Righteous say ‘You just gonna shoot me? You just gonna shoot me?’"

Then Wilson heard a sound that shook her to her core.

"That’s when I heard the gunshots," Wilson said. "He was bleeding out."

Medics rushed Hill to a local hospital. He died during surgery.

Zelb Wilcox, Hill’s father, described his son as a gentle person who wouldn’t hurt a soul.

"He was genuine, he was down to earth, he was kind, he was generous. [He was] willing to help anybody to whatever degree he could help," Wilcox said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Righteous "TK" Hill (Crime Stoppers)

Hill’s family wants the maximum punishment for the killer.

"We want him to pay for what he did to our son," Wilcox said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on where Jaylen Hill could be to reach out to police.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any details that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404- 577-8477 or detectives at 404-270-7069.