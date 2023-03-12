East Point police searching for missing woman with mental health concerns

article

The East Point Police Department has asked the public for help in searching for a missing woman who authorities say was diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police said Laranesha Emily Antwanice Duvall was last seen late Saturday night around 11 p.m. on Washington Road.

The 23-year-old woman is expected to be traveling on foot.

Laranesha was described as a Black female with brown eyes and long black hair. She is 5-feet-4-inches and about 140 pounds.

Officials were not sure what she was wearing when she went missing, but believe she may be by herself.

Anyone who comes into contact with her is urged to call 911 or the east Point Police Department directly at 404-761-2177.