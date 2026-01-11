East Point MARTA station shooting injures 3 people

article

The Brief Three people were injured in a shooting at the East Point MARTA station Sunday afternoon. One victim suffered a direct gunshot wound, while two others were grazed. No suspects are in custody, and the investigation into the cause of the gunfire is ongoing.



A shooting at the East Point MARTA station injured three people Sunday afternoon, according to transit officials.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the station located near Highway 29 and Main Street.

MARTA officials stated that one man was shot and two others—a man and a woman—were grazed by a bullet. The victims were evaluated at the scene, though their current conditions have not been released.

What we don't know:

At this time, investigators have not identified a motive or released a description of the shooter.

What's next:

MARTA police are investigating.