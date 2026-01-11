East Point MARTA station shooting injures 3 people
EAST POINT, Ga. - A shooting at the East Point MARTA station injured three people Sunday afternoon, according to transit officials.
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the station located near Highway 29 and Main Street.
MARTA officials stated that one man was shot and two others—a man and a woman—were grazed by a bullet. The victims were evaluated at the scene, though their current conditions have not been released.
What we don't know:
At this time, investigators have not identified a motive or released a description of the shooter.
What's next:
MARTA police are investigating.
The Source: Information in this article came from MARTA police via email.