East Point man says car was shot up on Ivydale Street overnight

An East Point resident has reported a shooting outside his home on Ivydale Street overnight, raising concerns about safety in the neighborhood, especially for children.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, shared video footage of the incident with FOX 5. According to the resident, the shooting occurred overnight, and bullets struck his car.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after the resident called an Uber for a friend and then canceled the $11 trip after drop-off. Soon after, someone arrived and began firing shots.

Police have not yet determined if there is a connection between the canceled Uber ride and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.