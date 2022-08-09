Mother pleads for answers in son's shooting death: 'Someone knows something'

A mother says she needs answers after someone shot and killed her 18-year-old son.

The incident happened in April and East Point police are still searching for whoever is responsible.

"I need answers for everything that happened for my child. He did not live the way he died," his mother said.

It’s been over three months since Iris DuBose lost her son Jamarius DuBose.

"This is the worst thing that has ever happened to me. I don’t know how I’m sitting here breathing. I wouldn’t wish this pain on nobody," DuBose said.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed April 30 near the Prosper Point Townhomes on Scott Circle.

"A friend came over to the house to pick him up and from there he didn’t come back. I believe they were involved in some type of drug deal gone bad," DuBose said.

East Point police confirm they are investigating, but they need help from those in the area who might know something.

"It’s the worst thing in the world to deal with because I know someone saw something. Someone knows something," DuBose said.

This grieving mother is also pushing for answers with the police.

"They were telling me they were working on it. How would I know you were working on it if you haven’t called to advise where you are in the case," DuBose said.

Dubose was able to speak to investigators Tuesday in hopes of finding answers.

"He stood for love. He stood for peace. He stood for respect," DuBose said.

This mother said she’s in this fight to win justice for her son.

"I cry everyday. I will never stop crying. I will never get over this hurt and pain. I want justice for my child. I will not stop until I get justice. He deserves that," DuBose said.

Anyone with information that can help the police is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous.